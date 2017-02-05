× Police pull driver from burning car in Greenwood Village

GREENWOOD VILLAGE, Colo. — Police pulled the driver from a car that ran into a tree and a sign and then caught fire.

It happened on East Bellview Avenue near South Yosemite Street at about 4 a.m. Sunday, according to South Metro Fire Rescue.

Greenwood Village police officers pulled the driver out of the vehicle, which burst into flames after collision, South Metro said in a tweet.

Video from 4 am on Bellview Ave east of Yosemite St. Car drove thru a tree, sign and caught fire. Driver pulled out by GVPD. No injuries. pic.twitter.com/G0wtpPf4vq — SouthMetroFireRescue (@SouthMetroPIO) February 5, 2017

It seems remarkable when you see the damage, but South Metro said no one was seriously injured in the crash or the fire.

Greenwood Village police are investigating the cause of the crash.