Hippo born 6 weeks prematurely takes first steps

A hippo born six weeks prematurely took her first steps Saturday night.

“Fiona was active during the night and consumed a good amount of formula on her own! This video, taken by her animal care staff during the overnight shift, shows Fiona’s first steps!” officials said on the Cincinnati Zoo’s website.

On Saturday, the zoo posted a photo of Fiona resting on a caregiver’s chest.

“Fiona remains in stable condition today. To regulate her oxygen intake and minimize the dive reflex, caregivers position her chest to chest so she can feel normal breathing. Her premature lungs absorb CO2 when she holds her breath (dive reflex) and cause oxygen levels to dip,” officials explained.

Fiona has been getting special care since she was born on Jan. 24. to help her gain weight and get stronger.