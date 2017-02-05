Funeral for fallen RTD officer to be held Monday

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER -- A funeral will be held Monday for the uniformed RTD contract security officer who was shot and killed in Lower Downtown last Tuesday night.

Scott Von Lanken, 56, was married and had two daughters. Von Lanken, of Loveland, was a former pastor at a church in Loveland.

The shooting happened just after 11 p.m. at 16th and Wynkoop streets on Union Station Plaza, one block from Union Station, the Denver Police Department said.

Police identified the suspect as 37-year-old Joshua Cummings. He was in jail Wednesday.

Police said at a news conference last Wednesday that two women were asking the armed security officer about light rail routes when a man approached from behind, pointed a gun at the officer’s neck and fired.

A memorial fund to help support Von Lanken’s wife and two children has been established through the Rocky Mountain Law Enforcement Credit Union.

It’s under Scott Von Lanken’s name on the credit union’s website or by calling 303-458-6660.

A coworker at RTD also set up a GoFundMe account for the family.