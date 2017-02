× Firefighters rescue dog from frozen pond in Northglenn

NORTHGLENN, Colo. — Firefighters rescued a small dog from a frozen pond in Northglenn Sunday.

North Metro Fire Rescue said the dog fell through the ice at E.B. Rains Jr. Memorial Park.

Firefighters said someone who happened to be passing by spotted the dog and called 911.

We asked if the dog has been reunited with its owner and are waiting to hear back from officials.