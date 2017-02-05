Fire under the hood: Defective heavy-duty Ram truck alternators

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER -- Until recently, Steamboat Springs Veterinarian Courtney Diehl, trusted her 2013 Dodge Ram 2500 truck to get her safely to clients at places like the Iron Horse Ranch.

“This truck is my life blood,” Dr. Diehl told the FOX31 Problem Solvers team. “It carries all of my equipment. Inside the cab of the truck I have larger pieces; radiology, ultrasound, things like that.”

On November 2nd, Dr. Diehl was driving her traveling vet clinic, when suddenly, flames erupted under the hood.

“I got in the truck and drove through town and started to smell that electrical burning smell that tells you something is really wrong,” Dr. Diehl told Investigative Reporter Chris Halsne during a recorded television interview. “It was unmistakable. Traffic was stopping along Main Street. People could see the truck was burning.”

A nearby coffee shop employee doused the flames before fire spread beyond the engine compartment. Pictures and video, taken by Dr. Diehl, documented the still-smoking alternator, burned wiring, and discolored metal.

Dr. Diehl felt lucky to be moving slowly, in town, when the fire started. She knows enough about alternators to understand both steering and brakes can become effected when it suddenly stops working. She relayed even greater concerns to Halsne about her many neighbors who haul livestock behind their Ram trucks.

“A lot of us haul horses,” Dr. Diehl said. “If the truck is burning quickly, there may not be time to get your horses out. You pull a sparking alternator into your garage and it burns your house down or a family gets trapped in the car and they can’t get out because the fire is quick. It’s a huge issue and needs to get addressed. Ram has not come clean about this.”

With only about 67,000 miles on it, Dr. Diehl’s Ram 2500 was still under an extended service and maintenance contract.

Records from the local dealership, Steamboat Motors, show mechanics “found the alternator had almost came to the point of melting.” They titled the repair order “alternator catching fire while in drive.”

However, when it came time to fix the damage, Dodge’s parent company, Fiat/Chrysler Automobiles (FCA), stepped in to stop payment for the repairs.

The FOX31 Problem Solvers reviewed a letter sent to Dr. Diehl from FCA’s Special Investigations unit dated November 30th, 2016.

Mailed nearly a month after the fire, the letter said in part; “We are not led to believe that the incident was due to a manufacture responsibility.”

In short, Dodge wasn’t going to replace the toasted alternator or all the fire-damaged parts connected to it.

Dr. Diehl characterized the letter as “infuriating”.

“It said bluntly: this is not our problem. You are on your own. Good luck to you,” she told Halsne. “They stonewalled me fairly professionally.”

But Dodge was keeping some exceptionally relevant information from Dr. Diehl.

Records on file with the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration show FCA was already well aware of what its engineers characterized as "RAPID ALTERNATOR FAILURE DUE TO DIODE THERMAL FATIGUE

https://static.nhtsa.gov/odi/rcl/2016/RCRIT-16V739-4012.pdf

The FOX31 Problem Solvers found that starting back in July of 2015, Dodge’s Vehicle Safety division opened an investigation into a growing number of complaints about its Denso International-made 220 amp alternators; the same kind installed in Dr. Diehl’s Ram 2500.

By September 2016, records show FCA had “identified approximately 300 instances of alternator failure, smoke and/or fire" along with being “aware of one injury potentially related to the issue.”

http://m.chrysler.oemdtc.com/Recall/RMISC-16V739-5227.pdf

In October 2016, FCA agreed to a voluntary “defect” recall of 74,833 U.S. customer-based alternators in certain 2007-2013 model year Ram trucks and 2011-2014 Dodge Charger police vehicles. Also included in the recall were an additional 10,077 vehicles in Canada, and 1,088 in Mexico.

http://media.fcanorthamerica.com/newsrelease.do?id=17908&mid=431

The inventory list included certain heavy-duty Ram trucks (2500, 3500, 4500, 5500), but not the best-selling Ram 1500.

As for the Dodge Charger: Special Police additions?

The FOX31 Problem Solvers found the Colorado State Patrol owns ninety-nine of them. A CSP spokesperson said the agency has been made aware of the safety recall, but most of the vehicles are still roaring down the highway unfixed. CSP has had trouble finding a dealership with enough redesigned alternators to replace the recalled ones.

Mechanical Engineer, Steve Knapp, of Knott Laboratory in Centennial, is an expert in vehicle fires (CVFI).

We asked him to look at pictures, video, and repair orders in Dr. Diehl`s case.

Knapp told Halsne,

“We`re looking at a very quick and sudden event that takes an alternator from, all practical senses, from working and not being detectable, to being able to cause a fire.”

He added it was apparent to him Dr. Diehl's Ram truck fell under that October 2016 recall labeled “Alternator May Fail Resulting in Engine Stall/Fire.”

Knapp also noted, according to federal records, FCA had another recall in 2014 related to alternator fires.

http://www-odi.nhtsa.dot.gov/acms/cs/jaxrs/download/doc/UCM464133/RCDNN-14V634-6199.pdf

http://media.fcanorthamerica.com/newsrelease.do?id=16118&mid=431

That defective part recall involved 160 amp alternators (also made by Denso International) and installed in hundreds of thousands of popular FCA cars and SUV’s like the Dodge Durango and Jeep Grand Cherokees.

https://www.chrysler.com/universal/webselfservice/pdf/P60.pdf

That 2014 vehicle safety notification warned owners:

“The driver will have limited or no detection of the alternator failing, which can result in vehicle shutdown.. and/or an underhood electrical fire.”



As part of a wider concern about “delays in execution of recall campaigns”, in 2015, the U.S. Department of Transportation fined FCA $70,000,000.

Federal records show that penalty was tied to several recalls, which included the 160 amp Denso “sudden failure of the alternator” issue.

Despite similarities between the language used in the 2014 and 2016 alternator recalls, an FCA spokesperson denied the two are mechanically related.

FCA Media Relations Manager of Safety and Regulatory Compliance, Eric Mayne, emailed the FOX31 Problem Solvers stating:

“The defects identified in the two recalls were addressed in discussions with the supplier. The two cases, despite the similarity of the suspect components, are distinct in their circumstances. The scope of the initial campaign was defined by NHTSA and confirmed by our internal data analysis. The exacerbating factor was the vehicles’ electro-hydraulic steering (EHS) system. In the most recent circumstance, the exacerbating factor was duty cycle, i.e. extreme use consistent with fleet vehicles such as work trucks and police cruisers.”

Knapp said he understands why engineers at FCA are classifying the two alternator issues as separate: one tied to steering, the other to heavy-duty uses. However, experience tells him, FCA might see some additional problems with other alternators made by Denso in the future.

“If this manufacturer (DENSO), that`s making this alternator, is having a problem on a few certain models, I think it`s going to be likely we see additional electronic components, that are used throughout their product line, will also start seeing those failures. It`s just a matter of time that these problems become known,” Knapp told Halsne. “The manufacturer isn’t going to say, ‘O darn. I got all these electronic components going bad in these alternators, we’re just going to call all our vehicles back.’”

In December, more than a month after Dr. Diehl fled her truck with its alternator on fire, Dodge changed course and decided her Ram 2500 did, in fact, fall under its latest voluntary recall.

Ram ended up fixing the melted engine parts, but repairing its image to a once-loyal customer isn’t going to be an easy task.

If you would like to see if your vehicle has any recalled parts or safety issues, below is a link to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.

Type in your VIN number and seen instant search results.

https://www.nhtsa.gov/recalls