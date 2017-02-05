Dog dies after being pulled from icy water

ARVADA — The Arvada Fire Department offered up a sad reminder to keep pets on a leash when walking outside after saving a dog from icy water only to report later that the animal died from its injuries.

Crews around the front range have responded to multiple calls for help saving dogs from frozen bodies of water this season. On Sunday, officials with Arvada Fire were dispatched to Lake Arbor where a dog had fallen through the ice.

Crews on scene of an ice rescue for a dog at Lake Arbor #lakearbor — Arvada Fire District (@ArvadaFire) February 5, 2017

The first tweet was released at 4:09 p.m. A quick followup noted that swimmers were on the ice in an attempt to save the dog.

Swimmers on the ice now. #lakearbor — Arvada Fire District (@ArvadaFire) February 5, 2017

The dog was saved from the lake without incident.

All crews are off the ice and the dog has been recovered. No other injuries reported. #lakearbor pic.twitter.com/IA8EFUwae7 — Arvada Fire District (@ArvadaFire) February 5, 2017

A spokesperson with Arvada Fire District later said that the medium-sized dog had spent between 2 to 5 minutes in the water after it ran onto the lake, slipped on the ice and fell through. The dog died from its injuries.

It’s unknown if the dog escaped a yard or was simply off-leash.

Regardless, Arvada Fire issued guidelines to keep pets and people save around water, noting to keep dogs on-leash and dial 911 if an animal falls through the ice.