CSU student stranded by travel ban arrives in Denver

FORT COLLINS, Colo. — A Colorado State University Ph.D. student and her infant son, who were temporarily unable to return to the United States, arrived back in Denver Sunday morning.

Hanan Isweiri is one of three international students at CSU who were left stranded by President Donald Trump’s travel ban. CSU said the students had returned to their home nations for family reasons or for work obligations.

A federal judge temporarily halted President Trump’s executive order on Friday. The Justice Department appealed the decision on Saturday, but the Department of Homeland Security suspended all actions to implement the immigration order.

Isweiri was stuck in Libya but was admitted to the United States Saturday.

A statement issued by the university said, “During the past week we have had strong support and guidance from the offices of Sen. Cory Gardner, Sen. Michael Bennett and U.S. Rep. Jared Polis in this matter, for which we are very grateful.”Isweiri said she was looking forward to the reunion with her husband and three other children.

Trump’s executive order suspended immigration from seven Muslim-majority countries for 90 days, the US refugee program for 120 days and indefinitely halted Syrian refugees from entering the US.

The seven affected Muslim-majority countries are Iraq, Syria, Iran, Libya, Somalia, Sudan and Yemen.