Couple warns Craigslist sellers after buyer threatens to sue them over texts

CENTENNIAL, Colo. -- A couple said they were shocked to learn they were in a legally binding contract with a buyer after negotiating to sell car parts via text and now the buyer is threatening to sue them.

Emery and Will Sidebotham posted an ad on Craigslist for car parts. A buyer contacted Will and the two hashed out the deal via text. Eventually, they agreed on $2,000 for the parts. Shortly after, another buyer approached Will, offering him $2,500 on the spot.

"I have a guy standing in front of me with money in hand, ready to purchase these parts so obviously that was a motivation to sell right then and there," said Will.

Will messaged back the first buyer, and explained to him that he could either pay $2,500 or the parts would go to the second buyer. Will was shocked to get a text back saying that if he didn't hold up his end of the deal and sell the first buyer the parts for $2,000, the buyer would sue him. The buyer told Will they had entered into a legally binding contract and Will was about to breach it.

"These were just informal text messages on a first name basis. I don't even know the guy's last name," said Will.

However, University of Denver contract law professor Tom Russell said the buyer is in the right.

"A Craigslist deal is a contract like any other contract really," said Russell.

During the course of their conversation, Will had made an offer and the buyer accepted it. Even though it was through informal texts, that's still considered a legally binding contract.

"At that point there is an enforceable contract and the texts that are sent back and forth are enough of a writing to help that to be enforceable," said Russell.

At this point, Russell said the buyer could sue for damages. The damages would be the amount of money it would cost for the buyer to buy those same parts from someone else. For example, if the buyer found the parts for $2,700, he would sue Will for the $700 difference.

However, Russell said if the Sidebothams offer the buyer the deal again for $2,000 and the buyer doesn't accept it, the buyer can no longer sue for damages because he walked away from the offer.

The Sidebothams hope their story encourages other Craigslist users to be careful with their words when they engage with other people.

"This is something that so many people do and I am afraid for other people that might find themselves in this situation," said Emery Sidebotham.

"The reality is, people need to protect themselves and say the right things and make sure when you're doing these online transactions with people, that you are really specific in how you word things," said Will Sidebotham.

Russell said there are simple steps to avoid being sued by a Craigslist buyer. Russell said the easiest solution is to uphold your end of the bargain; if you agree with the first buyer on a set amount, you can't cancel on them if a better off comes along.

Russell also suggested setting conditions with your buyer. For example, tell the buyer the deal is only on if they show up at a specified time with the correct amount of cash. If the buyer doesn't show up, then the deal is void.

"I wouldn't want people to become alarmed that every transaction they enter into on Craigslist would end in some sort of threat of litigation because that's simply not how the world works," said Russell. "I don't think they should worry too much either about law or about business."