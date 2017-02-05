× Almost everybody: Luke Bryan nailed the national anthem

When we told you country music star Luke Bryan was going to sing the national anthem at Super Bowl LI, not everyone was convinced that it was a good idea.

But people started singing a different tune Sunday.

Bryan’s rendition of the Star Spangled Banner had fans seeing stars.

. @Luke Bryan rocked the National Anthem at the Super Bowl! https://t.co/xfsFYQhTL3 pic.twitter.com/S9r0oJtrOD — Taste of Country (@TasteOfCountry) February 5, 2017

Luke Bryan should be doing the halftime show. — Clint (@ClintRyan3) February 5, 2017

We’re sure there are people out there who didn’t swoon over Bryan’s performance, but maybe those people aren’t on Twitter.

Bryan, for one, was just happy to be part of the show.

There were several “prop bets” on the national anthem, including whether Luke Bryan would wear jeans or “any other kind of pants.”

The winner (SPOILER ALERT)… was jeans.