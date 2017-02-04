Woman faces felony charges after threatening family, injuring officers

WELD COUNTY — A deputy with the Weld County Sheriff’s Office was dispatched to a menacing call in the Meadowvale subdivision in unincorporated Weld County Saturday morning.

A call came in at about 11:20 a.m. reporting a woman threatening members of her family with a knife.

The deputy and additional responding officer told 30-year-old Kristin Lipsky to show her hands and exit the home; she refused to follow those instructions. The Weld County Deputy deployed his Taser on the suspect, which had minimal effect.

As the deputy and the officer attempted to take the suspect into custody, she made multiple stabbing motions at the head and neck area of the deputy.

Both officials were injured but they were able to take the suspect into custody without using stronger force. During a search of the residence, drug paraphernalia consistent with methamphetamine was found.

The deputy sustained a cut over an inch long on the left side of his head and puncture wounds on his neck. He was also bitten on his left forearm.

The deputy was transported to North Colorado Medical Center for treatment and has been released.

The other officer also sustained minor injuries. He was treated on scene and released.

The only injury to Lipsky was a cut finger. She was transported to North Colorado Medical Center for medical attention before being transported to the Weld County Jail.

Lipsky has been charged with 3 counts of felony menacing, 1st degree assault, possession of schedule 2 substance, and possession of drug paraphernalia.