HAWAII — It was a stunning site at the Kilauea volcano in Hawaii. A “firehose” of lava had been pouring into the ocean during the last few weeks.

But it came to an end Thursday, with the collapse of a large section of the cliff.

It happened without warning.

Geologists had ventured to the location to check the status of the cracks in the walls.

They were close enough to watch and record the collapse, but far enough to be out of harms way when it happened.