The Urban Farm rebuilds pens after 13 animals killed by stray dogs

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER -- After 13 animals were killed by stray dogs at Denver’s “The Urban Farm,” volunteers work to rebuild and replace the old with new.

It was an accident that spurred action and now a box full of thank you notes.

“Dear Theresa Holm, thank you for your generous donation … We will use it to buy new animals and make our pens safer for the animals to prevent another accident,” eight-year-old, Ophelia Pulley, a 4-H member at The Urban Farm, said out loud as she penned one of those thank you letters to a donor.

“We are just looking forward to rebuilding,” said The Urban Farm 4-H volunteer, Amy Marrs.

Two weeks ago, three sheep, eight goats and two rabbits were killed by two stray dogs who were able to jump in to The Urban Farm’s animal enclosures.

“One of our goats would have had her triplets today,” Marrs said through tears.

Saturday was about celebrating new life.

“The sadness of the loss has been tempered by the generosity of the community,” Marrs said.

Thanks to nearly $9,000 in donations, volunteers worked to dismantle the old and unsafe pens, making way for new, higher poles and fences.

“These poles are being taken out. I’m sorry that they are going. They are like my favorite poles,” said Felicia Diamond, a board member for The Urban Farm.

“The purpose is, hopefully the eight-foot fence just to make it a lot tougher for animals to get in,” said Marrs.

“We could probably keep what’s his name, El Chapo in here,” Diamond joked of making the new pens like a supermax prison to keep the animals better protected from the outside.

Out here it's far from a prison though. Here it’s about connecting with the earth and agriculture.

“It’s definitely bittersweet but we all have to move on and learn and celebrate life because bad things happen,” Marrs said.

Sometimes learning from the bad, brings out the good.

The Urban Farm is still accepting donations. Volunteers still hope to build a barn and maternity shed.

The two dogs that killed the animals are still being held by Denver Animal Control.