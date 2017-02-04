× Suspect accused of injuring deputy in hit-and-run arrested

DENVER — A suspected wanted after an Elbert County Sheriff’s deputy was hit and injured earlier this week was arrested Friday. The deputy was picking up debris on the side of a road Wednesday morning when the driver hit him and drove away from the scene.

An off-duty Elbert County deputy in his private vehicle spotted the suspect vehicle, a white pickup truck, in Douglas County. The sheriff’s office said he contacted the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office.

A statement from the ECSO on Facebook said Douglas County deputies along with Parker police officers responded to where he was following the subject.

They stopped the vehicle and arrested the suspect for investigation of hit-and-run and other offenses.

The deputy who was injured is out of the hospital and recovering. He’ll be OK.