Stranded CSU student returns thanks to temporary restraining order

FORT COLLINS, Colo. -- A Colorado State University Ph.D. student and her infant son who have been unable to return to the United States arrived safely and were admitted to the United States Saturday.

Hanan Isweiri is looking forward to the reunion with her husband and three other children when she reaches Colorado in the coming days.

A statement issued by the university said, "During the past week we have had strong support and guidance from the offices of Sen. Cory Gardner, Sen. Michael Bennett and U.S. Rep. Jared Polis in this matter, for which we are very grateful."

CSU has other students from the seven affected countries who had returned to their home nations for family reasons or for work obligations. ISSS is communicating with these other students.

A GoFundMe account has been set up to provide for her kids, including food, transportation, school expenses, and medical.