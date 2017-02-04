× Reports: Broncos’ Terrell Davis voted into Pro Football Hall of Fame

DENVER — Terrell Davis on Saturday night became the fifth Denver Broncos player to be elected to the Pro Football Hall of Fame. That’s according to multiple reports.

The star running back is a former NFL MVP, Super Bowl MVP and two-time Super Bowl Champion. Now he’ll be inducted into the Hall of Fame as a member of the class of 2017.

The official announcement was being made during a program Saturday on FOX31 beginning at 6 p.m.

Davis’ statistics are amazing. He was the 4th NFL running back to rush for over 2,000 yards in a single season.

He is the Broncos all-time leading rusher. Davis played for Denver from 1995 to 2001, rushing for 7,607 yards and 60 touchdowns.

A huge Mile High Salute to my friend/teammate @Terrell_Davis – on his way to the @ProFootballHOF ! So deserves to be among the greats! pic.twitter.com/WY0UbuTKmo — Ed McCaffrey (@87ed) February 5, 2017

Former Broncos players Brian Dawkins and John Lynch were also among the Hall of Fame finalists this year, but they did not get enough votes.

Davis will be inducted into the Hall of Fame in Canton, Ohio in August.

Despite having three Super Bowl titles and eight title-game appearances, there are only four players in the Hall of Fame who played the bulk of their careers in Denver: Quarterback John Elway, offensive tackle Gary Zimmerman, running back Floyd Little and tight end Shannon Sharpe.