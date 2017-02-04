Large crowd gathers in downtown to ‘support Muslim neighbors’ in Denver

DENVER — There was a large rally held at Civic Center Park in Denver to protest President Trump’s executive order that temporarily stopped refugees from coming in to the United States. People gathered in downtown Saturday afternoon.

It was called the “Protect Our Muslim Neighbors Rally.”

An organizer said the rally was specifically an effort to support Muslims in Denver. There were a number of speakers, poets and musicians who participated in the rally.

Trump’s executive order barred citizens of seven Muslim-majority countries from entering the U.S. for three months. It also suspended admission of refugees for four months.

However a federal judge in Washington State ruled the order was unconstitutional Friday, stopping enforcement of the executive order.

A similar rally and march was held in Boulder Saturday morning.