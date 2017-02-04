× Brush fire forces evacuation order in Elbert County

ELBERT COUNTY, Colo. — A brush fire forced an evacuation order for several homes in the Chaparral neighborhood in Elbert County late Saturday afternoon.

Kara Gerczynski with Elizabeth Fire Rescue said the fire was threatening structures. She also said the biggest challenge firefighters faced was difficult terrain.

There was no containment on the fire at 6 p.m. Saturday.

The Elbert County Sheriff’s Office said the fire was more than 20 acres in size.

Firefighters from numerous agencies including Elizabeth, Rattlesnake, Kiowa, Agate and Deer Trail were working on the fire.

