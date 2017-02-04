× Boulder police capture suspects after pursuit that started in Firestone

BOULDER — Police in Boulder pursued and apprehended two suspects who were wanted after reports that a vehicle dragged a police officer in Firestone Saturday morning.

“We were notified of a vehicle pursuit that originated in Firestone after a vehicle dragged a Firestone Officer at approximately 11:12 a.m,” Boulder police spokeswoman Shannon Cordingly said.

The suspects drove into Boulder and police pursued the vehicle until it started going the wrong direction on U.S. 36. Shortly after that, police say the two suspects dumped the vehicle in the 4900 block of Sioux Drive.

Cordingly said officers took the two into custody at that point for the Firestone Police Department.

Firestone police have not said if their officer was hurt.