Video of alleged ‘hazing’ prank costs Chaparral HS wrestling coach his job

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Colo. -- A high school wrestling coach in the Douglas County School District was out of a job Friday after his involvement in the alleged hazing of a high school freshman.

A video of the activity at Chaparral High School in Parker was sent to FOX31.

It appears to show the coach blindfolding the student before he's "hazed" by other wrestling team members as part of a prank known as the "ultimate sit-up."

The coach is seen handing his cell phone to another student to record the incident.

The Douglas County School District sent us a statement.

"This is very concerning and the Douglas County School District does not tolerate inappropriate conduct by staff members. Upon learning of this incident, we immediately contacted law enforcement and began our own investigation. The Chaparral High School wrestling coach is no longer employed by the Douglas County School District. The safety and well-being of our students is our priority and actions of this nature will not be tolerated.”