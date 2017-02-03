Super Star Ingredients to Include At Your Super Bowl Party

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Super Bowl Sunday is the 2nd biggest food day of the year next to Thanksgiving. We consume about 2400 calories and 121 g fat during the game alone. Fifty million cases of beer are sold, 1.3 billion pounds of wings will be consumed, and pizza, the second most popular food next to wings, will be delivered by the millions. So, is "avoiding" all of these foods a realistic goal this Sunday? Not really, and truly, it's all about knowing how to balance. You can absolutely feature some of the healthiest foods around, also known as super foods, on this very same day. Suzanne Farrell from Cherry Creek Nutrition has more.