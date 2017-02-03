Lori Dostaler, the creator of Castle Crock shows us how to make a nacho bar using the crock pot.
Recipe courtesy of The Magical Slow Cooker
SUPER BOWL NACHO BAR
PREP TIME 40 mins
COOK TIME 2 hours
TOTAL TIME 2 hours 40 mins
Serves: 8
INGREDIENTS
- Nacho cheese ingredients-
- 2 pound box original velveeta cheese
- 1 cup mild La Victoria taco sauce
- 1 cup sour cream
- milk for thinning
- (OR buy a giant can of Nacho Cheese)
- Other ingredients-
- 2 large bags of tortilla chips
- 2 pounds ground beef, cooked and seasoned
- 1 jar salsa
- 3-4 tomatoes chopped
- 1 jar jalapeno slices
- 2 bunches of green onions, sliced
- 16 ounces sour cream
- 2-3 small cans of sliced black olives
- 1-2 cans of black beans drained
- guacamole: 4-5 avocados, ¼ cup sour cream, 1 lime, salt (directions follow)
INSTRUCTIONS
- Cube the velveeta, put in slow cooker with 1 cup of sour cream, and 1 cup of taco sauce. Cook on high for 1½ to 2 hours, stir often. Add milk to thin. You don't want the cheese to be gloppy. I kept the cheese on high during the party, so the cheese would stay thinned out, stir often, and keep adding milk if the cheese thickens.
- Guacamole directions:
- Take 4 to 5 avocados, and mash with a fork and add ¼ cup sour cream, 2 tablespoons lime juice, and a dash of salt, mix lightly.
- Assemble Nacho Bar:
- Put the cooked and seasoned ground beef in a small slow cooker on low, or a pan with a lid works fine. Put all your toppings in little dishes (I got mine at the dollar store, they came with lids). Put the chips in a big bowl. I got the white paper nacho trays from a restaurant supply store (Cash and Carry), but you can get them at Costco too. Invite all your friends over for the big game, I think they will be impressed!
- Recipe can be doubled if you're expecting more people