Possible car-wrapping scam makes the rounds again, BBB says

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER -- This is a warning about a scam that's hitting some social media sites.

Robert Kaufman said he saw an ad on Facebook offering an opportunity to make money by displaying a Bud Light advertisement on his car.

He was excited because he needs some extra money after becoming disabled temporarily.

He said the deal looked good. “I could make $500 a week for having a cool car wrap!”

Robert’s excitement waned when he started being pressured to cash a check he received for $1,860. “$500 was to be mine and the other $1,360 was supposed to be deposited into this guy’s account.”

He said the check he received looked suspicious, featuring a key type logo, saying the word “Citibank” and then showing the word “Orenge” underneath the listing as “Orange, Connecticut.”

The return address on the envelope was General Mills in Perris, California.

The Problem Solvers contacted General Mills and were told they knew nothing about the mailing.

Robert then started getting constant text messages. “They're like did you get the check, did you get the check?”

The Better Business Bureau has posted warnings about a car wrapping Bud Light scam in at least two states: Texas and Louisiana.

They advise that if someone asks you to send or wire money, or asks for your financial information it's a major red flag of a scam.

For more information about how to protect yourself from scams visit the BBB's website.