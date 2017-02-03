Photos of man accused of shooting woman at Wheat Ridge ATM released

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WHEAT RIDGE, Colo. -- Two days after a woman was shot during an attempted robbery at an ATM, the Wheat Ridge Police Department has a better idea of who the suspect could be.

Images from security cameras at the Chase Bank drive-thru ATM of the man released Thursday show him holding a gun and his face is clearly seen.

It happened about 5 a.m. Wednesday at West 38th Avenue and Wadsworth Boulevard. The woman is recovering after being shot in the shoulder while trying to withdraw cash.

The woman told police she pulled up to the ATM with her 4-year-old son in the back seat. Her window wouldn't roll down so she got out of her vehicle.

That's when a man rode up on a bicycle and pointed a gun at her and attempted to rob her before shooting her. The woman drove herself to Exempla Lutheran Medical Center.

Police are hoping to track down the shooter by taking a cloer look at the photos. He is shown wearing black pants and a black sweatshirt.

“We need to be hyper-aware of our surroundings and whose in the area whose in the vicinity so I think that’s the best safety message," a police spokeswoman said. "If you can stay in your vehicle, that certainly is the safer thing to do.”