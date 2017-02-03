Pedestrian fatally hit by minivan after apparently slipping on sidewalk in Fort Collins

FORT COLLINS, Colo. — A pedestrian who might have slipped on a sidewalk and fell into a busy road was hit and killed by a minivan on Thursday night, the Fort Collins Police Department said.

The collision happened on South Taft Hill Road near Clearview Avenue about 6 p.m.

A 2004 Maroon Toyota Sienna minivan driven by 38-year-old Kevin Darst of Fort Collins was going southbound on South Taft Hill Road in the right through lane.

Police said the pedestrian was walking southbound on the west sidewalk when he slipped or fell into the path of the minivan.

SB Taft Hill traffic is being diverted onto Applewood for car v. pedestrian crash just south of King Soopers. Per scanner, fatal crash. pic.twitter.com/Kqi9SnWM13 — Cassa Niedringhaus (@CassaMN) February 3, 2017

The pedestrian, who has not been identified pending notification of next of kin by the Larimer County Coroner’s Office, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The intersection of South Taft Hill Road and Clearview Avenue was closed for about four hours as police investigated.

Anyone with information who has not given a statement to police is asked to call 970-221-6555.