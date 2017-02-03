‘Odd Couple:’ Local attorney, Supreme Court nominee acted in high school play together

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER -- Tom Downey is a Denver Attorney.

Back in the day, he went to high school with Supreme Court Nominee Neil M. Gorsuch.

Downey pops open his 1983 Georgetown Prep Yearbook to show us the proof from the school in Bethesda, Maryland.

In one photo, you see the cast of “The Odd Couple.” Both Downey and Gorsuch were teen actors in the play.

Gorsuch was nominated earlier this week by President Trump to fill the seat vacated by Antonin Scalia.

Gorsuch’s confirmation process begins in about 6 weeks.