New poll indicates Trump approval rating at 44%

WASHINGTON — Two weeks into his term, a new CNN/ORC poll shows Donald Trump with a 44% approval rating, the worst showing for any newly-elected president in the history of polling.

To put the numbers in perspective, George W. Bush, the last president to take office without winning the popular vote, held a 57% approval rating based on a poll taken at roughly the same time in his presidency.

A 1981 poll examining Ronald Reagan’s administration found numbers not significantly higher than President Trump’s. According to Gallup, Reagan’s first approval rating was just 51%.

The 2017 poll was conducted January 31 through February 2 among a national sample of 1,200 Americans.

Results for the full sample have a margin of error of plus or minus 3 percentage points. CNN Political Director David Chalian takes a closer look.