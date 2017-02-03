× Multiple arrests in alleged Arvada kidnapping and assault

ARVADA, Colo. — Arvada Police have arrested 2 adults and 6 juveniles on suspicion of first degree kidnapping, attempted first degree murder, first degree burglary, robbery and other charges after luring a teenager into a stolen car.

On Friday, Jan. 27 the group allegedly coerced the 18-year-old into a stolen car where he was severely beaten and threatened.

The suspects forced the victim to disrobe and took photographs of him. They then returned to the victim’s home where they burglarized the residence and stole two additional vehicles and other items.

The teen was later shot in the leg before being dumped on the side of a highway.

The names and photos of the two adults have not yet been released due to pending investigative follow-up. The six juveniles’ photos are not being released because of their age.

The case filing has been presented to the Jefferson County District Attorney’s Office.