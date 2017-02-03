× Man arrested, faces murder charge in death of 2-year-old girl

WESTMINSTER, Colo. — A man was arrested in the death of a 2-year-old girl in Westminster.

Joseph Barela, 27, faces a first degree murder charge in the case according to a statement from Westminster police Friday afternoon.

Officers responded to a 911 call on January 26 to the 5500 block of West 79th Avenue on a report of a 2-year-old who was not breathing.

The little girl was taken to a hospital with significant injuries. Doctors put her on life support.

Police said on Friday, January 27 she was removed from life support and she died from her injuries.

Barela was being held in the Jefferson County Detention Facility.