‘Magic Moments’ provides unique theatrical experience

LITTLETON, Colo. -- For more than 30 years, 'Magic Moments' has created a community for a diverse group of actors and theatrical talent.

They range in age from 4 years old to 90 years old. Some have disabilities, others don't. Regardless, they have one thing in common: a love for musical theater!

"What’s important is we treat everyone the same. You come in with whatever ability you have and we will use you," said Billy Baldwin, President of the Board of Directors for 'Magic Moments'.

'Magic Moments' has about 150 members. Each year the organization produces one original show. They write, produce, direct and act out the entire production as a group.

This year's show is about a traveling carnival undergoing a lot of change. It debuts at the end of March at the Anschutz Family Theater. You can learn more about it and purchase tickets by clicking here.

To hear from some of the cast and crew about their experience with 'Magic Moments', watch Kevin Torres' 'Unique 2 Colorado' Report by clicking play on the video above.