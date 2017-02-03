× Lotto winner quits job, collects millions

AURORA, Colo. — An Aurora woman lost a job but still won big.

Yahnique (last name withheld) quit her job as a certified nursing assistant in January before lining up another job.

After hitting the $3.3 million Lotto jackpot last Saturday, she can put that search on hold.

Yahnique hit the jackpot with a quick pick ticket she bought at a King Soopers on South Havana and took the annuity option.

She and her husband will collect 29 checks distributing the $3,312,287 over time.

Yahnique, who has been an avid Lotto player for more than 30 years, checked the Lottery’s website for winning numbers. Her husband initially thought the big win was part of a practical joke.

“I was highly suspicious but then I thought, there’s no way she could mock up their whole website,” said Bruce, who works in electrical maintenance.

“I mean, she knows her way around the computer. But not that well,” he laughed.

The couple has three sons aged 17, 21, and 24 and plan to pay bills and make home improvements.

