Lakewood company promises new seats will change the way you fly

DENVER -- According to Forbes.com, the number one complaint that people have about flying is uncomfortable seats.

That's exactly why Kevin VanLiere and Hank Scott founded the Lakewood-based company Molon Labe Seating. "This seat is absolutely a game changer for the airline industry," VanLiere said.

After a few years of research and development, and add in a few patents, they've come up with what they call the Side Slip Seat.

Simply put, the seat design is staggered slightly, which allows the seats, when empty, to slide in and collapse. This allows the aisle to double in width, which will greatly speed up loading and unloading times. That saves the airline time, and time is money.

In addition to quicker boarding, the seats will provide enhanced comfort. "We have a wider middle seat which allows people to sit down and have three inches more in the middle. So it's no longer the middle seat being the ... the ..." We'll say it. The dummy seat.

But what about those annoying arm rest wars? "You can see where we have the off-set arm rest. It allows people to sit and each have their own space."

Molon Labe Seating has gone through all the Federal Aviation Administration safety and engineering tests, and passed them all with flying colors. Next step is to pass the final FAA exam. Then, they will be cleared for take off.

As of right now, 26 domestic and international airlines around the globe have expressed interest in Molon Labe Seating's seats.