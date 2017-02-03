Fire destroys home in Thornton

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

THORNTON, Colo. -- Firefighters say a home is a total loss after a fire near 84th Avenue and I-25 in Thornton Friday night.

It happened in the 500 block of Planet Place.

It was an active scene ... lots of fire trucks and people standing outside in blankets while smoke poured from the structure after crews extinguished the flames.

Three people made out safely along with two dogs. One dog didn't make it.

The fire department did not have information to release about what started the fire.

Representatives from the Mile High Chapter of the American Red Cross were helping the family find a place to sleep late Friday.