Families rally together at Capitol on Colorado Missing Persons Day

DENVER -- Dozes of families of people who are missing gathered with photos of their loved ones at the Capitol Friday. It's the second Colorado Missing Persons Day.

The families took their message both inside the Capitol to lawmakers and outside to the people of the state.

It's estimated there are 1,800 cases in Colorado of unsolved murders or missing people.

Laura Saxton's daughter, Kelsie, has been missing for four years. Kelsie was last seen in a parking lot in Pueblo. She was pregnant at the time.

Saxton said new investigators have taken over the case in Pueblo. The family has even enlisted the help of a psychic.

"When you're in this situation - hopefully it is the piece that leads us to where Kelsie is. Because that's the most important thing to us ... is to find her."

Lawmakers in both the House and Senate were asked to fund additional support to help find missing loved ones.