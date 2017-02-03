Explosion at California Cheesecake Factory leaves several questions

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

PASADENA, Calif. -- Police are searching for a man who set off an explosive device in a Cheesecake Factory restaurant packed with customers, according to KTLA.

The explosion was reported around 6 p.m. Thursday after witnesses say a man threw something in the restaurant, the Pasadena Police Department said.

Arriving officers helped customers and employees evacuate the restaurant.

Authorities then searched the restaurant and located a “detonated homemade pyrotechnic device,” police said.

No injuries were reported in the blast.

Witnesses described the person who threw the device as a Hispanic or Middle Eastern man, about 6-foot with a thin build and a heavy beard.

The man was wearing all black clothing and a black beanie, according to police. The restaurant, which was open Friday morning, is equipped with several security cameras.

Surveillance cameras are also located at a nearby intersection outside the restaurant. Federal authorities have been notified of the incident, police said.