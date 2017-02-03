× CU issues response to report about claims of abuse against former assistant coach

BOULDER, Colo. — The University of Colorado’s chancellor responded Friday night following a Sports Illustrated article about the assault case against former CU assistant football coach Joe Tumpkin.

He was charged with eight counts of assault in January. He was asked to resign from the university and did so on January 27.

Tumpkin is accused of physically abusing his ex-girlfriend during the course of their 3-year long relationship. The alleged victim told her story to Sports Illustrated.

Chancellor Philip DiStefano wanted to clarify the timeline of what officials knew as well as other points in the article.

“First, Head Coach Mike MacIntyre, Athletic Director Rick George and I want to apologize to the victim in this case, as well as to her son. She should have received an immediate response from the university pertaining to the actions we might take as well as expressing concern for her safety and any support she needed to deal with repercussions of the trauma she suffered,” DiStefano said in a statement.

“In mid-December, Joe Tumpkin’s ex-girlfriend notified Coach MacIntyre of an allegation of physical assault. MacIntyre immediately informed George. I learned of these allegations shortly thereafter. At that time, we believed that it was premature to take personnel action because there was no restraining order, criminal charges, civil action or other documentation of the allegation.”

