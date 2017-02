ARAPAHOE COUNTY, Colo. — A building was evacuated in Arapahoe County on Friday morning after a suspicious package was found, South Metro Fire Rescue said.

6300 S. Syracuse Way – Suspicious package, building evacuated. SMFR & @ArapahoeSO on scene. Bomb squad responding. No other info available. pic.twitter.com/A984mze587 — SouthMetroFireRescue (@SouthMetroPIO) February 3, 2017

Syracuse update – Haz-Mat Team on scene, @ArapahoeSO Bomb Squad responding. Media staging far southeast corner of the parking lot. pic.twitter.com/sk8hYQDZRE — SouthMetroFireRescue (@SouthMetroPIO) February 3, 2017

The package was found at 6300 S. Syracuse Way, about a flock from Fiddler’s Green Amphitheatre.

The sheriff’s bomb squad and hazardous materials team are also at the scene investigating.

Officials have not said what the suspicious device is or what prompted a call to authorities.