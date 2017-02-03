16 vehicles involved in crash on icy road in Aurora

AURORA, Colo. — More than a dozen vehicles were involved in crashes on an icy road on Friday morning.

First responders from the Colorado State Patrol, the Aurora Police Department and the Colorado Department of Transportation went to the scene on South Parker Road just south of East Belleview Avenue after 6 a.m.

The Colorado State Patrol said up to 16 vehicles, including a school bus, were involved. No children were believed to have been on the bus.

Some injuries were reported, but they are believed to be minor.

Southbound Parker Road was closed at Belleview and alternate routes were advised to get around the scene.

“We are going to be here for awhile,” the Colorado State Patrol said.

Traffic was divereted onto eastbound Belleview to Chambers Road, then south to Parker Road to get around the crash.

For a second consecutive day, roads were icy across the Denver metro area. Some crashes were reported but not as many as Thursday.