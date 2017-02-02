Connie Inglis is sharing her fight against anorexia on social media and inspiring others to take control of their struggles with eating disorders.
WATCH: Woman documents stunning anorexia recovery
-
Eating disorders may change how the brain works, CU Anschutz researchers find
-
Disabled woman needs assistance to move to new home
-
Joana’s texting injury
-
Malnourished cat found dragging 5 pounds of fur makes incredible recovery
-
Widespread outbreak of norovirus closes Centennial school
-
-
Skier on long road to recovery after collision with hit-and-run snowboarder
-
Oregon man’s body dissolved after fall into Yellowstone hot spring
-
Toddler battling cancer ‘rose from the dead’ after doctors took him off life support
-
Community holds vigil for teens involved in fatal I-25 crash
-
Arvada man paralyzed in crash in Thailand; family works to bring him home
-
-
Search teams rescue plane crash survivors stranded in subzero weather
-
What does it take to issue an Amber Alert?
-
Dad accused of shoving fingers down infant son’s throat to stop crying as mom watched