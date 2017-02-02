× Top Denver Secret Service agent suspended over social media posts

DENVER — The United States Secret Service suspended its top agent in the Denver field office after she posted online in before the election that she wouldn’t take a bullet for President Donald Trump.

Kerry O’Grady is in charge of the Denver district. She oversees and coordinates with Washington-based advance teams for all presidential candidates and presidential visits to the Denver region.

O’Grady made that Facebook post back in October. But sources told us the disciplinary process took months due to her high ranking.

It’s not clear how long her suspension will last.