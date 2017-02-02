The Beverly Belles

There's a great event in Denver, that's all about spreading love. It's called "All We Need Is Love, Cabaret for a Cause." and, it's happening this Monday, February 6th at the Clock Tower Cabaret. The event will help raise money for "Challenge Denver" a non-profit organization for students. Here to tell us more was the producer of the event, Eugene Ebner.
