Should Colorado colleges eliminate free speech zones?

DENVER -- In the aftermath of recent protests at universities across the country, questions surrounding where students should protest have been raised.

Often times in Colorado, students are moved to "free speech zones" or areas where students can express themselves freely.

But now a debate at the State Capitol is taking place over having these "zones."

"We need to experience free speech to its fullest on our campuses," Emily Faulkner, a senior at Colorado State University said.

Faulkner, along with other students, joined lawmakers at the capitol to debate SB - 62, a bill that would abolish free speech zones on Colorado campuses.

"I believe everybody's view should be in the public square," Senator Tim Neville, the primary sponsor of the bill said.

But university officials are expressing skepticism that abandoning these zones will create safety issues for students.

"Our concern with this bill is the integrity and safety of the learning environment," Ken McConnellogue, a spokesman with the University of Colorado said.

The measure passed the Senate Finance Committee unanimously Thursday.