Semi driver hits 2 sheriff’s vehicles that were stopped for a crash

FREMONT COUNTY, Colo. — Two deputies who responded to a car accident in Fremont County Thursday ended up with some serious damage to their vehicles.

The deputies were responding to a crash on eastbound Highway 50, just east of Highway 67, the Colorado State Patrol said on Twitter.

The CSP said a semi driver crashed into a sheriff’s office SUV and a patrol car.

The back of the SUV was crushed and the patrol car was left with a damaged trunk and bumper and broken rear window.

It’s not clear whether the deputies were inside the vehicles at the time, but the CSP didn’t report any injuries.

They did remind drivers to slow down and move over for emergency vehicles.