RTD security officer ‘would help anyone at any time,’ wife says

DENVER -- Scott Von Lanken, the RTD security officer who was killed near Union Station Tuesday night, was a husband, father, former police officer and pastor.

His body was escorted back home to Loveland Thursday.

"My husband is the most wonderful man I've ever met," Shelli Von Lanken said.

She said her 56-year-old husband was a devoted pastor and former police officer who would help anyone at any time.

"He used to say police officers and being a pastor is very similar because you listen to people. You work with their problems and that's what he really enjoyed doing."

Her husband was shot to death in front of Union Station while giving two women directions. He had worked as contract security officer for RTD for the last two years.

"He was very well respected and someone the organization looked up to. His peers really enjoyed working with him," Cdr. Bob Grado of RTD Transit Police said.

"He would have died for anybody that night. If he took that place ... if another police officer ... if he took the place of that man he would have been honored to have done that," Shellie said.

She told us Scott Von Lanken would want people to celebrate his life. She also said that she never imagined that she would never see him again.

"I just love him so very, very much and I just want everybody to just realize -- just love the people you love today. You don't know if you're going to have them tomorrow."