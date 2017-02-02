RTD keeps working to fix A Line issues; Waiver granted to keep trains running

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER -- There will be more delays on RTD's A Line commuter train to the airport. But they're being allowed by federal authorities.

That was the word Thursday from the transit agency, which updated everyone on the new developments about the continuing problems.

The message from RTD is "be patient" because the agency is working diligently to fix ongoing glitches.

During a quarterly media briefing Thursday we learned that the Federal Railroad Administration again -- will not approve quiet zones along the tracks until the crossing gates close the way they are designed.

That means the train operator will blow that horn, no matter the time of day or night.

The issue, which was scheduled to be fixed last August, has already cost Denver Transit Partners about $2 million in fines from RTD for failing to come through on its promises.

"We`re working diligently with Denver Transit Partners on the software, hardware and circuit upgrades to get the activation time to match the design time. That`s when the gate crossing activates and when the train arrives at the crossing," RTD General Manager David Genova said.

RTD points out this is not a safety issue. In fact, the crossing gate arms are coming down a little too soon before the train arrives and staying down a little too long after it goes through the intersection. It's that timing that has to be fixed because it impacts the flow of traffic.

Until the A Line crossing issues are repaired, RTD said the nearly-finished G Line that runs from Union Station to Arvada and Wheat Ridge cannot open because the feds want to make sure those crossing gates don't have the same problems.