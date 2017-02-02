Punxsutawney Phil sees his shadow, predicts 6 more weeks of winter

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

PUNXSUTAWNEY, Pa. -- Punxsutawney Phil predicted six more weeks of winter after seeing his shadow on Thursday.

Members of Punxsutawney Phil's top hat-wearing inner circle gathered in the Pennsylvania town where they let everyone know the famous groundhog saw his shadow.

Records dating to 1887 show Phil predicting more winter 102 times, while forecasting an early spring just 18 times, including last year.

On Feb. 2, the groundhog wakes up from hibernation. If the groundhog sees its shadow when it emerges from its burrow, there will be six more weeks of winter.

If it does not see its shadow, spring will arrive soon.

The tradition started in Europe as Candelmas Day. Germans who settled in Pennsylvania in the 1700s brought the custom to America.

Pennsylvania’s Punxsutawney Phil is the most well-known, but more than a dozen states celebrate with their own groundhogs, such as Georgia’s Gen. Beauregard Lee and Buckeye Chuck in Ohio.

Phil has correctly predicted the beginning of spring 100 percent of the time, according to his owners. However, according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, the groundhog shows “no predictive skill” for the last few years.