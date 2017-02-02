× President Trump vows to ‘destroy’ law barring churches from endorsing political candidates

President Donald Trump vowed to “totally destroy” the legal barrier that prevents tax-exempt religious groups and charitable organizations from endorsing or opposing political candidates.

Trump made the announcement at the National Prayer Breakfast Thursday.

“Our republic was formed on the basis that freedom is not a gift from government, but freedom is a gift from God. It was the great Thomas Jefferson who said, ‘The god who gave us life, gave us liberty,'” Trump said. “Jefferson asked, ‘Can the liberties of a nation be secured when we have removed a conviction that these liberties are the gift of god?’ Among those freedoms is the right to worship according to our own beliefs.”

“That is why I will get rid of and totally destroy the Johnson amendment and allow our representatives of faith to speak freely and without fear of retribution. I will do that,” Trump stated.

Trump often mentioned the 1954 IRS provision on the campaign trail.

Trump also touched on supporting religious liberty, protecting national security and defending his controversial travel ban at the National Prayer Breakfast.

“In the coming days we will develop a system to help ensure that those admitted into our country fully embrace our values of religious and personal liberty and that they reject any form of oppression and discrimination,” Trump said.