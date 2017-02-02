× Police warn: be wary of letting officials into your home

DENVER — Denver Police are warning residents of a new scam circulating that involves suspects masquerading as government officials. Multiple people have called in to report the same scam.

The most recent incident involved an elderly woman who took the right steps to combat the crime.

On Jan. 24, a woman in her 80s reported an incident of two men who came to her door claiming to be Denver Water employees. It happened in the 4300 block of N. Sheridan Boulevard.

The suspects told the victim they needed to check her water lines and were allowed into the woman’s home.

The men then walked through her home and began asking the victim personal questions.

The victim noticed that neither of the suspects was wearing Denver Water badges or insignia.

The woman then ordered the men to leave her home and called Denver Water. She was told that no work was scheduled in her area at the time.

In a statement issued by the department, police strongly encourage residents to keep the door closed until all the facts are available, saying “Don’t fall for this scam. Before letting anyone in your home who claims to be with any agency, first call the agency to confirm the project and identities of employees.”

Police advise homeowners confronted with the same scam to call 911 immediately, adding, “if it does not feel right, it probably isn’t.”