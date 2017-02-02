Please enable Javascript to watch this video

To celebrate National Tater Tot Day Bad Daddy’s Burger Bar shows us how to make its popular Atomic Tots at home. Bad Daddy’s Atomic Tots will be available at all Colorado locations on Thursday only.

At-Home Atomic Tots – Serves 8

1 ea – Bag Frozen Tater Tots (32oz bag)

Oil for frying (or you can cook in oven for a low fat alternative)

2 tsp – Seasoned Salt

4oz – Pepper Jack Cheese

4oz – Pickled Jalapenos (chopped)

1 cup – Queso Cheese Sauce (recipe attached)

½ cup – Sriracha Sour Cream (recipe attached)

¼ cup – Sriracha Hot Sauce

6 strips – Cooked Bacon (chopped)

¼ cup – sliced green onions

Heat oil to 350º and cook tater tots in 3 or 4 batches. Remove from oil and toss with a few pinches of seasoned salt. You can hold tater tots warm in an oven while you are cooking in batches. Place tots in a large oven safe casserole pan and top with pepper jack cheese and chopped jalapenos. Heat oven to 400º and bake tots until cheese is bubbly Remove from oven and drizzle warm queso sauce over the tots. Followed by drizzles of sriracha sour cream and sriracha hot sauce. Finally sprinkle with bacon and sliced green onions.

Sriracha Sour Cream

6 tbsp – Sour Cream

2 tbsp – Sriracha

Juice from ½ a lime

Combine all ingredients in bowl and whisk

Queso Cheese Sauce

1 5oz can – Diced Tomatoes & Green Chilies

1 8oz pkg – Velveeta cheese (cut 1/2 “ cubes)