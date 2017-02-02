Meet the man shoveling roofs in Crested Butte

CRESTED BUTTE, CO – Resident Rob Boyle is like Paul Bunyan with a shovel. In January, Rob only put down his shovel to eat and sleep.

“I’m in the property manager biz. Last year I didn’t shovel at all, but this year I have 28 houses on my list,” says Rob.

11feet of snow fell in Crested Butte in the month of January alone. The weight of that snow has the potential to collapse a roof and should be removed. Be sure to look at the entire photo gallery above.

Colder temperatures deliver lighter, drier snow. Rob said, “The cold temperatures today made the snow slide off the roof a little faster. Just have to break off a chunk and push it down hill.”

Rob has some help with this monumental task, “I’ve got a couple hard working guys that are helping me and they are doing an amazing job.”

“All this shoveling has cut into my ski time, but my true passion is running rivers. I know it will be a great summer of rafting and kayaking,” said Rob.