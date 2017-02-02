This magnificent home, barn, pool, and acreage is at 17227 W. 53rd Dr. in Golden and it's listed at just over 1.5 million dollars. For a showing, contact Toni Keener at 303-588-5766. To see more beautiful homes on the market, call Chris Mygatt, President of Coldwell Banker Residential Brokerage, at 303-409-1200.
Luxury Country Living minutes from the City
